Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,031,525 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,544 shares of company stock worth $3,492,625. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

