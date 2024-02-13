Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redfin by 534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

