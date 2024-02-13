Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

Redfin Stock Performance

RDFN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

