ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.96. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,653,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 78,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 916,996 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

