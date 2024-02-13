Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.44

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $176.29, with a volume of 302440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

