Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Resources Connection has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

