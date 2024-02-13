Reviewing ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) & Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 11.44 -$19.57 million ($0.37) -2.84 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.26

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.69%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -238.35% -29.00% -25.27% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA beats ReWalk Robotics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.