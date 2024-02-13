Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Sweetgreen accounts for about 8.8% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 474,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,353. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,624 shares of company stock valued at $639,836 over the last three months. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

