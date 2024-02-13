RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $313.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $278.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

