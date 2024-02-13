Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 23,257 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of General Electric worth $205,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

GE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. 1,743,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,222. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.