Rhumbline Advisers Buys 722 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $300,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. The company had a trading volume of 517,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,768. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.