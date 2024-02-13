Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Chevron worth $571,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.05. 1,980,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.