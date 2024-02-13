Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of RTX worth $190,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
RTX Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE RTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,462. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
RTX Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
