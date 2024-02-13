Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of America worth $380,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,098,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,793,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

