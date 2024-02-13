Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $258,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.1 %

PM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 1,700,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

