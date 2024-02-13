Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $216,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.87. The stock had a trading volume of 610,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,114. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

