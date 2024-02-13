Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $232,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Booking by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $31.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,758.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,169. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,382.54 and a 1-year high of $3,844.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,504.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,210.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.