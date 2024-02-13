Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,962 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Amgen worth $285,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.27. 964,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

