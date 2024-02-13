Rhumbline Advisers Sells 293 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $213,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $776.65. The company had a trading volume of 677,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,276. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

