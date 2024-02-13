Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,334 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $469,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.73. 2,155,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

