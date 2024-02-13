Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $47.80. 411,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 728,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,015 shares of company stock valued at $881,441. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,903,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.