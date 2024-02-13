RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RSF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

