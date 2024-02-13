RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:RSF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
