RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

