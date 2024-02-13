RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
