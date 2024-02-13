Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.