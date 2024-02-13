Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Roblox worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

