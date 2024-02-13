Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 9.4%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 1,187,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,408,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 6.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

