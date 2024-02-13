Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires £148.99 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 47 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £148.99 ($188.17).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 48 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($188.53).

Rotork Stock Down 1.5 %

LON ROR traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 311.80 ($3.94). The stock had a trading volume of 564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork plc has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.35). The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,591.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.