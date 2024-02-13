Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $43.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VCTR stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 18,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,318. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 77.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

