Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

EPD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 932,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,375. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

