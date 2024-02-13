Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

RCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,232. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

