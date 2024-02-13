RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

RXO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,668,408.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,842,570 shares of company stock worth $37,945,635 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after buying an additional 2,595,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RXO by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after buying an additional 610,359 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in RXO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after buying an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RXO by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after buying an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 260.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.