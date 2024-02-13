RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $19.50

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of RXO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 523.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,842,570 shares of company stock valued at $37,945,635. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

