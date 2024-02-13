Safe Price Reaches $3.56 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00007304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $74.13 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00020487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.55850858 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

