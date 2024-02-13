Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

SAGE stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

