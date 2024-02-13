Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $457.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,887 shares of company stock worth $13,956,170. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $560.40 on Thursday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $571.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

