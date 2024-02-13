SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $25,315.28 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015426 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,624.53 or 0.99815642 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00180313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0261009 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,083.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

