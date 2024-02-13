Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.21

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 708460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several research analysts have commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.0149 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 893.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 487,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

