Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

