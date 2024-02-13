Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

In other news, Director Marc Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,727.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

