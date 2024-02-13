Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.