Scotiabank Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$55.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.81.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

