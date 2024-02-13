Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

