Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $81.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

