Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 35.4% in January

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 50.42%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

