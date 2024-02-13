Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Up 2.8% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $70.07. 601,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 844,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

