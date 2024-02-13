Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $427,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE SHOP traded down $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,983. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
