Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Expands By 28.6%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,505 shares of company stock valued at $44,646,516 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
