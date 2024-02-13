Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expands By 46.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.