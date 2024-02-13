Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expands By 38.6%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.