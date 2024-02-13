Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Increases By 85.8%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

ATHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

